Wärtsilä and Ocean Technologies Group partner to offer smart learning tech

Simulation and training solutions specialist Wärtsilä Voyage has teamed up with rapidly growing Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) to offer a new level of smart learning technologies.

Wärtsilä Voyage and OTG will provide industry stakeholders in maritime learning to be connected on a single end-to-end learning journey, combining on-demand digital training and assessment, virtual and simulation events via cloud-based solutions, and in-person learning experiences at maritime training centres or aboard ship.

“Effective use of smart marine technology by mariners and shore staff is a critical component of its successful implementation and ensures a smooth transition from traditional methods of operation,” said Sean Fernback, president, Wärtsilä Voyage. “By leveraging our combined smart learning technologies and mariner performance optimisation services, industry can achieve the desired outcome of operating with more efficient, safer, and environmentally aware mariners who are properly equipped to perform in a rapidly changing, digitised maritime industry.”

Initially the partnership makes Wärtsilä Voyage’s cloud simulation services and training catalogue available through OTG’s recently announced Ocean Learning Platform. The combined customer pool of over 3,000 shipping companies and training centers, plus well over 1m seafarers, will be able to access Wärtsilä training, assessment, and certification on an on-demand basis, any time, and from anywhere in the world. Wärtsilä added Russian simulation giant Transas to its diverse portfolio of products in 2018. It claims that Wärtsilä Voyage now offers the broadest smart marine portfolio in the market.

“Our objective is to equip seafarers and users, with the most relevant knowledge and resources, not only in a training centre, but also online and at point of operation onboard ships and other sites. Our partnership with Wärtsilä makes on-demand access to cloud simulation and type-specific training and technical resources available to seafarers and shore-based personnel, helping them gain proficiency in safely and efficiently operating sophisticated Wärtsilä equipment,” said Manish Singh, Ocean Technologies Group’s CEO.