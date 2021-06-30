EuropePorts and LogisticsTech

Wärtsilä and Tanger Med carry out first digital vessel port call

Photo of Andrew Cox Andrew CoxJune 30, 2021
Tanger Med Port Authority, Wärtsilä Voyage, Hapag-Lloyd, and Anglo-Eastern Ship Management have succeeded in enabling the world’s first digitally controlled port arrival.

The container vessel Kobe Express owned by Hapag-Lloyd and managed by Anglo Eastern, docked safely and on-time at Tanger Med port in Morocco on June 25 using the Wärtsilä Navi-Port system. The vessel, with a carrying capacity of 4,612 teu, had sailed to the port from Cartagena, Colombia.

Wärtsilä Voyage’s Navi-Port system is a digital platform that facilitates the exchange of real-time data between ships and their destination ports to allow more accurate arrival times.

The system exchanges required time of arrival digitally with the onboard navigation system and allows a ship’s speed schedule to be adjusted for a Just-in-Time (JiT) arrival, saving fuel and costly waiting time at anchor.

Dmitry Rostopshin, general manager for ship traffic control at Wärtsilä Voyage, said: “This is a momentous accomplishment. We have moved beyond pilot and testing projects to real-life applications, and we see this as kick-starting a trend that will make both shipping and port operations more efficient and less carbon intensive.”

Photo of Andrew Cox

Andrew Cox

During the 1990s, Dr Andrew Cox was the editor of UK Coal Review and was a regular writer and commentator on the international coal trade and related infrastructure developments. Post-2000, he has been a freelance writer, CPD trainer and project consultant. He focuses on developments in the energy, chemicals, shipping and port sectors.

