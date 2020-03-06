Home Sector Operations Wartsila restructures marine business March 6th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Operations

Finnish marine propulsion and technology giant Wartsila has decided to reorganise its marine business into three independent businesses to accelerate the execution of its development strategy.

The new businesses consist of marine power, marine systems and marine voyage, and will be operational as of July 1.

Under the reorganisation plan, marine power will focus on Wartsila engine and propulsion solutions while marine systems’ offering will consist of gas solutions, exhaust treatment, marine electrical systems, as well as seals and bearings, and marine voyage will provide navigation solutions, simulation and training solutions, fleet operation solutions, and ship traffic control solutions. Each business will have lifecycle responsibility for its offerings.

Wartsila’s energy business will continue in its current form.

“Wartsila is committed to leading the way towards a more sustainable maritime future. We have today the broadest offering for the marine markets, and I am confident that establishing three independent marine entities, with a stronger focus on the specific needs of their respective markets, will accelerate the execution of our smart marine strategy. Our customers will benefit from increased agility and speed in decision-making, as well as an even more empowered and effective frontline,” said Jaakko Eskola, president & CEO of Wartsila Corporation.