Wärtsilä rolls out CEO succession plans

Wärtsilä Corporation has appointed Håkan Agnevall as its new president and CEO to replace Jaakko Eskola who is retiring.

Agnevall will take up the role by April 2021, and is moving from Volvo Bus Corporation where he has been president since 2013.

“Håkan Agnevall, a highly appreciated leader, has a proven record of developing organisations and businesses with a strong focus on customers, technology, and people. His experience within the Volvo Group on pioneering electrification and autonomous vehicles will strengthen our activities in corresponding areas,” said Tom Johnstone, chairman of Wärtsilä Corporation.

Eskola, who joined Wärtsilä in 1998 and has led the company since 2015, will continue as a senior advisor to the board and executive team until June 30, 2021.