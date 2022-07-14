Wärtsilä to cut up to 450 jobs in Italy

Finnish marine technology firm Wärtsilä said it will scale down its manufacturing in Trieste, Italy, in a move which is expected to impact 450 employees with potential redundancy.

The discussions between Wärtsilä, employee representatives, as well as Italian authorities and institutions, will start in line with Italian legislation.

The company stated that it plans to centralize 4-stroke engine manufacturing in Europe to Vaasa, Finland, with its Trieste facility focusing on research and development, sales, project management, sourcing, service, and training.

Wärtsilä estimated full annual cost savings of some €35m ($34.9m) by 2025, while the associated transformation costs are expected to be approximately €130m ($129.5m).

“The planned changes should not impact Wärtsilä’s engine portfolio and the service levels and commitment towards customers will remain intact. The supply chain will remain largely as-is today, including our Italian suppliers,” the company said in a release.