Wartsila unveils Jones Act hybrid SOV

Finland’s Wartsila has designed the world’s first US-flagged Jones Act compliant hybrid multi-purpose SOV.

The design integrates a range of Wartsila’s green systems and solutions, including shore-charging cold iron systems and a hybrid powertrain utilising a battery storage system. It also includes space for the integration of potential future powerplant and fuel technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells.

“With wind energy now such big business in the US, owners and operators are taking a more strategic long-term view in terms of investments,” said Blake Jackson, sales engineer, newbuilds at Wartsila Marine Business. “The next generation of vessels has to check all the boxes in terms of IMO emissions regulations and flexible designs so that they can take advantage of technological advances as and when they become available.”