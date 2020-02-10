Home Sector Tankers Waruna continues tanker buying spree February 10th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Tankers

Waruna Nusa Sentana has acquired 2009-built small chemical tanker Donghai from China’s Ningbo Donghai Shipping, according to brokers.

Seasure Shipbroking and Allied Shipping & Trading are reporting that the Indonesian outfit has paid $7.4m for the vessel, slightly under the VesselsValue market valuation of $7.81m.

If confirmed, the deal will see Waruna’s tanker fleet grow to 43 out of a fleet of 53 vessels in total. The company has been growing at a rapid rate, picking up seven vessels in the secondhand market last year and 10 in 2018. Fifteen of the acquisitions were in the tanker segment.