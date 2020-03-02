Home Sector Tankers Waruna continues to accumulate tankers with $8.4m Interorient deal March 2nd, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Tankers

Indonesia’s Waruna Nusa Sentana continues to add to its fleet, sealing its third deal this year with brokers reporting the acquisition of 2001-built MR1 tanker Baltic Commodore .

Seasure Shipbroking and Allied Shipping & Trading are both reporting that the Indonesian outfit has paid Cyprus-based Interorient Shipmanagement $8.4m for the vessel, slightly under the VesselsValue market valuation of $9.01m.

Waruna has continued to be an active buyer early this year, having last month sealed deals for 2009-built small chemical tanker Donghai and 1999-built LPG tanker Brit Kosan. The company has been growing at a rapid rate, picking up seven vessels in the secondhand market last year and 10 in 2018. Fifteen of those acquisitions were in the tanker segment.