Watch the finals of the Captain’s Table live

One of world’s best known maritime pitch competitions is streaming live from Hong Kong today via this site.

Splash is the official media partner of the Captain’s Table – shipping’s version of Shark Tank or Dragon’s Den.

Readers can watch the entire finals show live via the video link below. The three-hour finals start at 4.15pm Hong Kong Tim (08.15 GMT).

Winners of the past two editions of the Captain’s Table have gone on to massively scale up their business operations. This year, organisers sifted through 31 applications from 22 different countries in making their finalist decisions.

2021’s diverse range of finalists are Chinese magnetic robot firm Bingoo Robot, drag reduction specialists 13 Mari, carbon emissions tracker Everimpact, fuel catalyst firm Steele Environmental, behavioural-based safety company Sol-X, mental health platform OK Positive, regulatory adviser DanCompliance, and eyeGauge, a digital twin expert.

Finalists, who have been through a bootcamp in preparation for the big day, will be pitching their innovations to a judging panel which includes the heads of local shipowning concerns, Pacific Basin and KC Maritime.

The winner stands to win $25,000 and have access to 12 months of free legal support from HFW, social media support and business introductions from Lloyd’s Register, business coaching from HFW Consulting and fundraising advice from Betatron Venture Group.