Weekly Broker: Activity across the board

The S&P market has experienced a fruitful week across all sectors with substantial volumes of vessels changing hands.

“With regards to the dry sector, SnP activity is likely to remain robust in the near future if the assumption that rates will remain at relatively healthy levels is undertaken. A number of ships are currently being inspected with numerous buyers showing interest; therefore, this may be indicative of significant sales volumes materializing at least during the immediate weeks ahead,” Vasilis Moiris, an S&P broker, wrote in Intermodal’s latest weekly report.

Several shipbroking houses including Allied Shipbroking, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Banchero Costa reported an en bloc deal in which Chinese owner Hubei Qin Tai Shipping sold two 46,000 dwt handy bulkers, the 1998-built EJ Ocean and the 1999-built Ivy Ocean . The two Japanese-built vessels were sold to compatriot Chinese buyers for $7.4m in total.

More than five shipbroking houses all reported the sale of the 2011-built 95,000 dwt post-panamax bulker Double Paradise . The Japanese-built vessel was sold by Japanese owner Konlink Shipping to Greek owner Spiros Polemis-controlled Polembros Shipping for $15.5m.

Multiple shipbroking houses listed a deal in which Hong Kong owner Wah Kwong Shipping sold its 2008-built 77,000 dwt panamax bulker Priscilla Venture to Greek buyers, while Intermodal identified the buyer as Greek owner Franco Compania Naviera. The vessel has fetched a price of $11.35m.

“In the tanker realm, speculation of an increase in storage trade may prompt buyers to up their game soon. Increased interest from potential investors in older crude tankers is also being observed,” Intermodal’s Moiris noted.

Intermodal, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Anchor Shipbroking reported that Greek owner Avin International sold two 2000-built 160,000 dwt suezmax tankers, Kriti Spirit and Kriti Sfakia . The two South Korean-built vessels are believed to have been sold en bloc to Russian buyers for $28.8m in total.

Last week, Italian owner d’Amico announced the sale of the 47,000 dwt MR tanker High Courage for $12.65m. Turkish owner Medbulk Shipping is being reported by brokers this week as the buyer of the 15-year-old ship.

Banchero Costa, Intermodal and Lorentzen & Stemoco all reported that Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) sold its 2001-built 45,000 dwt MR tanker Ambassador Norris . The Japanese-built vessel was sold to Chinese buyers for a price of $10.6m.

According to Braemar ACM Shipbroking, the secondhand containership sale and purchase market continued to be active this week with a number of older ships on the receiving end of buying interest from liner companies as the charter market marches upwards.

“[T]he more buoyant market is also bringing further sales candidates back into the market so we expect activity to continue in a brisk manner for some time,” Braemar noted.

Allied, Intermodal and Clarksons all reported the sale of the 2010-built 6,589 teu boxship Mataquito . German owner Peter Dohle sold the Taiwanese-built vessel to compatriot owner John T Essberger for an undisclosed price.

Intermodal and Anchor Shipbroking both reported the en bloc sale of three 2008-built 5,085 teu panamax bulkers by German owner NSC. The company sold the vessels Memphis , Chicago and Las Vegas to Greek buyers for $9.5m each.