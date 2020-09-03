Weekly Broker: Back to school, back to market

It’s been a fruitful week for both bulker and tanker sale and purchase markets. Despite the uninspiring performance seen in the dry bulk chartering markets, owners are looking to secure tonnage before the traditionally strong winter period, staying hopeful of a rebound.

More than five shipbroking houses reported the sale of the 2011-built 180,000 dwt capesize bulker Tete Oldendorff . German owner Oldendorff Carriers sold the South Korean-built vessel to Greek owner Paul Coronis-led Primebulk for $19.25m.

Both Allied Shipbroking and Lorentzen & Stemoco reported the sale of the 2012-built 81,000 dwt kamsarmax bulker Andante . UK-based Anglo Swiss Maritime sold the South Korean-built vessel to Brazilian owner Norsul for $16m.

In tankers, Intermodal, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Anchor Shipbroking all reported an en bloc sale by Libya’s state run General National Maritime Transport. The company sold two 2002-built 112,000 dwt aframax tankers, EBN Batuta and Intisar , to Middle Eastern buyers for $10.5m each.

A number of brokers reported that Danish owner Norden sold its 2011-built 50,000 dwt MR tanker Nord Andes . The Japanese-built vessel is believed to have been sold to Chinese owner Xintong Shipping for $21m.

The secondhand containership sale and purchase market has seen a pickup in activities this week as freight rates continue to remain very firm.

Container shipping spot freight rates out of Shanghai have hit an eight-year high.

“With freight rates and charter rates continuing an upward trajectory we expect pricing to firm across most segments,” Braemar ACM Shipbroking said.

Braemar reported that Taiwanese owner Wisdom Marine sold two 2007-built 4,363 teu boxships, Ital Melodia and Ital Massima , to Singapore-based German owner Asiatic Lloyd for $8.6m each.

Additionally, it is reported that MSC has acquired the 2008-built 8,236 teu YM Uberty from Taiwanese owner Yang Ming Marine Transport for $27m.