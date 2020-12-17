Weekly Broker: Busy shopping days ahead of Christmas

The secondhand tanker market has seen a great rebound in the past week with plenty of en bloc deals completed. As the tanker chartering market remains volatile at the moment, lots of the deals are believed to be speculative as tanker values continue to drop in the suezmax and aframax segments.

Several shipbroking houses reported Greek owner Ionic’s en bloc sale of two 112,000 dwt newbuild aframax tankers, Ionic Ariadne and Ionic Anemos , while Intermodal identified the buyer as Libya’s General National Maritime Transport Company (GNMTC). The two Japanese vessels have fetched a price of $55m each.

Allied Shipbroking, Intermodal, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Banchero Costa all reported that German owner Reederei Nord sold four 75,000 dwt LR1 tankers en bloc. The Nordvenus , Nordneptun , Nordmerkur and Nordmars are believed to have been sold to Middle Eastern buyers for $10.25m each.

Allied Shipbroking, Intermodal, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Anchor Shipbroking all listed another en bloc sale by Danish owner Hafnia. The company sold two 2006-built 73,000 dwt LR1 tankers Compassion and Compass to European buyers for $7m each.

The bulker S&P activities continue at good levels in the final week before Christmas.

Both Lorentzen & Stemoco and Banchero Costa reported that Greek owner Victor Restis-controlled Enterprises Shipping sold its 2011-built South Korean-built 179,000 dwt capesize bulker Spartacus to US investment firm JP Morgan. The vessel has fetched a price of $18.75m.

Advanced Shipping & Trading, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Anchor Shipbroking all reported a deal in which Greek owner Empire Bulkers sold its 175,000 dwt capesize bulker Cape Elise to Chinese buyers for $10.5m.

More than eight shipbroking houses reported the sale of the 2016-built 61,300 dwt ultramax Red Daisy . Japanese owner Fukujin Kisen sold the domestic built vessel to a compatriot buyer for $18.5m.

According to Braemar ACM Shipbroking, the secondhand containership market continues to move apace with activity by operators in particular driving pricing.

The shipbroker reported that Wan Hai Lines are emerging as one of the most aggressive buyers of post panamax tonnage and are now understood to have committed a number of vessels between 6,300 – 7,000 teu at prices that represent a significant improvement on last done.

Additionally, Braemar reported that CMA CGM emerged as the buyer of two 5,466 teu Hanjin Subic-built sister vessels- the 2014-built Wide India and 2015-built Wide Alpha from OCM Luxembourg Park Holdings at a price of $38.5m.

Finally, Alphaliner reported that Bremen-based D. Oltmann Reederei has purchased the 2007-built 8,411 teu Maersk Semarang from Zodiac Maritime at an undisclosed price. Greek owner Costamare Shipping has bought the 4,178 teu Aglaia from German owner Peter Doehle at an undisclosed price and the ship has been renamed Neokastro.