Weekly Broker: Capes show signs of bottoming out

Bulk carrier S&P activity remained bullish for yet another week among all size segments with further discounts offered for 5-10 year old capesize bulkers. After a disapointing month where capes have been on a steady decline rates-wise from $30,000 to $18,000 a day, there’s signs this week that the market has bottomed out.

More than six shipbroking houses reported the sale of the 2006-built 73,600 dwt panamax bulker Clymene . UK owner Hadley Shipping sold the Chinese-built vessel to Chinese buyers for around $7.5m.

It has been widely reported by shipbroking houses including Advanced Shipping & Trading, Allied Shipbroking, Intermodal and Lorentzen & Stemoco that Portugese owner Portline sold its 2001-built 51,000 dwt supramax bulker Achilleus to Chinese buyers. The vessel has fetched a price of $4m.

Intermodal, Lion Shipbroking and Lorentzen & Stemoco all listed the sale of the 2011-built 28,300 dwt handy bulker Panvision . Greek owner Arista Shipping sold the vessel to Middle Eastern buyers for $6.5m.

The tanker S&P transactions surged from last week’s subdued volumes with lots of smaller vessels changing hands. In the meantime, significant discounts have been offered in the aframax sector.

According to Allied Shipbroking’s Indicative Tanker Values, average prices for a 10-year-old 105,000 dwt aframax tanker and a 15-year-old 105,000 dwt aframax tanker have dropped by 10% and 11.8% respectively since September 18.

Both Lorentzen & Stemoco and Allied Shipnbroking reported an en bloc deal in which Italian owner Montanari Navigazione sold three 2001-built 42,000 dwt handy bulkers, Valle Di Andalusia , Valle Di Siviglia and Valle Di Aragona . The South Korean-built ships were sold to Indonesia buyers for $7m each.

Intermodal, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Eggar Forrester Shipbrokers all reported that Turkish owner Kaptanoglu Holding sold its 2005-built 40,000 dwt handy tanker Hik to compatriot buyers for $7.75m.

In the secondhand containership sale and purchase market, the strong charter market is seeing owners revise their sales prices upwards.

Several shipbroking houses reported that UK owner Lomar Shipping acquired the 2006-built 3,534 teu panamax boxship Maria Schulte from Thomas Schulte for $7.5m.