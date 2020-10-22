Weekly Broker: Capes top the sales register

The dry bulk sale and purchase market flourished this past week led by capesizes, even though this segment struggled rates-wise with Fearnleys noting the market has come off by 26% for all routes, and the cape sentiment has been “very gloomy”. So why all the sales? Simply because of the volume of sales candidates on offer at tempting prices.

Splash has already reported a deal earlier this week with Taiwanese owner Eddie Steamship buying two 175,700 dwt capesizes – the 2002-built China Steel Integrity and 2003-built China Steel Responsibility from compatriot owner China Steel.

Multiple shipbroking houses reported that Japanese owner Nissen Kaiun sold its 2011-built 180,000 dwt capesize Cologny to Greek buyers while Intermodal identified the buyer as Nicholas G Moundreas. The Tsuneishi Cebu-built vessel has fetched a price of $23m. This week, Nissen sold another capesize, the 2012-built Huge Hakata to Zodiac Maritime for $23m.

More than five shipbroking houses reported the en bloc sale of two 81,000 dwt kamsarmax bulkers. Norwegian owner Kristian Gerhard Jebsen sold the 2015-built BTG Everest and and 2016-built BTG Eiger to Greek owner Neda Maritime for $22.75m and $23.75m respectively.

Allied Shipbroking, Intermodal, Lion Shipbroking and Banchero Costa all reported the sale of the 2010-built 55,100 dwt supramax bulker Yutai Breeze. The Chinese-built vessel is believed to have been sold by Hong Kong owner Taiship to Indonesian buyers for $9.8m.

The tanker sale and purchase activities have been muted this week in line with longer term supply/demand concerns weighing heavily on tanker rates currently.

Several shipbroking houses reported that Japanese owner Yawatahama Shosen sold its 2008-built 12,500 dwt chemical tanker Polaris Stardom. The Japanese-built vessel was sold to South Korean buyers for $8.5m.

Clarkons, Allied Shipbroking and Intermodal all listed the sale of the 2003-built 46,000 dwt MR tanker UACC Ibn Al Atheer. United Arab Chemical Carriers sold the Japanese-built vessel to undisclosed buyers for $8m.

In the secondhand containership sale and purchase market, according to Braemar ACM Shipbroking, the market continued much in the same vein as last week with charter rates continuing to firm, a notable lack of workable tonnage for sale and sellers quickly revising ideas upwards on post-panamax tonnage.

Braemar reported that Greek owner Contships sold two 700 teu ships – Contship Day and Contship Box – to Hong Kong-based Star Feeders with no price disclosed.