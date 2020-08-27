Weekly Broker: Dry bulk leads the way

The dry bulk sale and purchase market has again seen plenty of ships changing hands this week with smaller size vessels being the most popular assets in the market as the segments are enjoying better supply/demand scenarios.

According to Intermodal analysis, the handysize sector has the healthiest newbuilding tonnage supply levels among dry bulkers with a small newbuilding orderbook to fleet ratio, while supramax/ultramax vessels portray similar overall trends, governed by a low newbuilding tonnage supply coupled with a high number of vessels aged greater than 20 years of age.

“On the dry bulk side, a strong push in total volumes was noted as of the past couple of weeks or so. The general upward trend in realized returns for over a 3-month period now, as well as, the overall better sentiment, have helped to restore partially at least a balance of sorts in terms of activity noted. At this point, we see activity varying across different size segments and age groups, indicating a rather robust buying appetite for dry bulk units,” Allied Shipbroking said in its latest report.

Multiple shipbroking houses including Intermodal, Clarksons, Banchero Costa and Anchor Shipbroking all reported the sale of the 2016-built 81,000 dwt kamsarmax bulker Western Monaco . Japanese owner Nisshin Shipping sold the Chinese-built vessel to Chinese buyers for $18m.

More than five shipbroking houses listed a deal in which Japanese owner Kambara Kisen sold its 2017-built 64,000 dwt ultramax bulker Fukuyama Star to compatriot buyers for $21.5m

Tanker S&P deals have been thin on the ground this week, illustrative of the bearish mood seen in the spot market.

Both Allied Shipbroking and Lorentzen & Stemoco reported the sale of the 2005-built 111,800 dwt aframax tanker Deep Blue . The South Korean-built vessel was sold by Delta Tankers to fast growing Indonesian owner Waruna for a price of $14m.

More than six shipbroking houses reported that Greek owner Eastern Mediterranean Maritime sold its 2000-built 105,000 dwt aframax tanker Super Lady to Middle Eastern buyers. The Japanese-built vessel has fetched a price of $11m.

In the secondhand containership S&P market, according to Braemar ACM Shipbroking, with renewed optimism in the charter market, there are a number of negotiations taking place but in general buyers still outnumber sellers.

Several shipbroking houses reported a deal in which German owner Bernhard Schulte sold the 2010-Chinese-built 1,700 teu Isobel to UAE buyers while Intermodal identified the buyer as Simatech Shipping.