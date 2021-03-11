Weekly Broker: Handies and supras lead the charge

It has been another impressive week in the secondhand bulker market with smaller vessels accounting for the majority of the sales in sync with the booming rates for sub-panamax vessels.

More than eight shipbroking houses reported the sale of the 2010-built 56,000 dwt Fortune Bird . The vessel was sold by Cido Shipping to Indonesian buyers for $12.6m.

Allied Shipbroking, Banchero Costa and Intermodal all reported that German owner Vega Reederei sold its 2011-built 31,700 dwt handy bulker Vega Mars . The vessel has been acquired by Chinese buyers for $6.4m.

“Tanker sales continued to rise this week seemingly based on the sentiment that the market will improve in the second half of this year. Plenty of interest was seen in the MR sector,” Alibra said in its latest report.

More than eight shipbroking houses listed the sale of the 2009-built 50,000 dwt MR tanker MR Pat Brown . Greek owner Empire Navigation sold the South Korean-built vessel to Malaysian buyers. The vessel has fetched a price of $14.2m.

Advanced Shipping & Trading and Lorentzen & Stemoco reported a deal in which Danish owner Nodic Shipholding sold its 2006-built 38,400 dwt MR tanker Nordic Pia . The Chinese-built vessel has been acquired by Greek owner Avin for $7m.

The containership sale and purchase market continues its unrelenting rise with charter rates and periods boosting asset prices ever further, according to Braemar ACM Shipbroking.

One feeder boxship tonnage provider in the midst of fixing one of his ships this week told Splash of the soaring charter rates: “It’s very tricky as you know that in a week’s time, your shareholders are going to tell you you left money on the table. There is a real fear of leaving money on the table.”

Braemar, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Allied Shipbroking all reported that Japanese owner Shoei Kisen sold the 2006-built 5,888 teu OOCL Antwerp to Thailand’s RCL for a price of $30m. This is the second boxship RCL has taken in the space of a fortnight.

German owner Reederi Nord Klaus E Oldendorff sold a pair of 1,756 teu sister vessels, 2015-built Nordviolet and 2016-built Nordlily . The Chinese-built vessels have been committed to Singapore-based buyers at $35.6m en bloc.