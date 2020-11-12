Weekly Broker: Holding out for an improved market

There has been another strong week for bulk carrier secondhand sales in all size groups. Investors are still in search of silver linings with hopes of an improved market in the coming year. Cape sales led the way all the week as reported in multiple stories on our site in recent days.

More than eight shipbroking houses listed the sale of the 2011-built 82,000 dwt kamsarmax bulker Pacific Kindness . Japanese owner NYK sold the vessel to Greek buyers for $15m.

Advanced Shipping & Trading, Seasure Shipbroking and Anchor Shipbroking all reported that Greek owner Access Shipping sold its 2010-built 37,900 dwt handy bulker Rook to Danish interests. The Chinese-built vessel has fetched a price of $6m.

The tanker S&P market saw a pretty good volume of concluded deals this week as the discounted prices are still luring investors waiting for the market to bottom out.

“With tonnage oversupply issues look like they will not be resolved any me soon, the market is searching for a positive catalyst to turn things in the remaining two months of the year,” Intermodal said.

Both Allied Shipbroking and Intermodal reported the sale of the 2003-built 160,000 dwt suezmax tanker Bacaliaros . UK owner Tufton Oceanic sold the vessel to Greek buyers for a price of $15.9m.

Advanced Shipping & Trading, Intermodal, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Banchero Costa all reported the sale of the 2003-built 106,000 dwt aframax tanker Delos Voyager . The Japanese-built vessel was sold by Greek owner Chemnav Shipmanagement to Middle Eastern buyers for a price of $12.5m.

Allied Shipbroking, Intermodal and Lorentzen & Stemoco all reported that Swedish owner Stena Bulk sold its 2003-built 47,000 dwt MR tanker Stena Conquest . The Croatian-built vessel is believed to have been sold to Chinese buyers for $9.3m.

In the secondhand containership sale and purchase market, according to Braemar ACM Shipbroking, the momentum continued following the surge of sales in the previous week and forward deliveries well into next year are becoming more and more common place.

Several shipbroking houses reported that German owner Thomas Schulte sold two 3,635 teu ships- the 2010-built Huge Schulte and 2012-built Martha Schulte – to European buyers for an en bloc price of $25m.

Braemar ACM Shipbroking reported that Meratus emerged as the top bidder for the 2007-built 3,388 teu Natal . German owner NSC sold the vessel for a price of $8.8m.