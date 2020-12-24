Weekly Broker: Iron ore prices hit the heights

The dry bulk sale and purchase market has seen another fruitful week, coupled with the rebound of average dry bulk spot earnings, driven largely by the capesize segment, with iron ore prices reaching multi-year highs.

“The favorable conditions in the freight market and the expectations for a further enhancement in demand to be noted in this sector during 2021, has alleviated the previously stated concerns regarding the imbalance between supply and demand. Meanwhile, the softening trend noted in secondhand asset prices has also boosted interest amongst buyers,” Allied Shipbroking said.

Multiple shipbroking houses including Allied Shipbroking, Intermodal and Lorentzen & Stemoco all reported that Greek owner Dryships sold its 2017-built 208,000 dwt newcastlemax Netadola to John Angelicoussis’ Maran Dry Management. The Chinese-built vessel has fetched a price of $38.25m.

Both Lorentzen & Stemoco and Banchero Costa reported an en bloc deal in which Japanese owner Doun Kisen sold two 2006-built 206,000 dwt newcastlemax bulkers Azul Victoria and Kachidoki to Chinese buyers for $28.5m in total.

Allied Shipbroking and Lorentzen & Stemoco both listed the sale of the 2012-built 57,200 dwt supramax Sam Lion. Chinese owner Ningbo Ocean Shipping bought the South Korean-built vessel via an auction for a price of $10.4m.

Allied Shipbroking, Intermodal and Lorentzen & Stemoco all reported that Turkish owner Marinsa Shipping sold its 2012-built 57,600 dwt supramax bulker Densa Cougar. Greek owner Eurobulk bought the vessel for a price of $10.2m.

The sales volume of tanker S&P market scaled back this week while the secondhand prices keep loosening in the suezmax and aframax sectors.

Allied Shipbroking and Lorentzen & Stemoco both listed the sale of the 2008-built VLCC Hua San. The Chinese-built vessel has been sold by Ocean Tankers to Embiricos Epaminondas-controlled Aeolos Management for $29.5m.

Several shipbroking houses including Allied Shipbroking, Intermodal, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Anchor Shipbroking all reported US owner Tufton Oceanic sold its 2003-built 160,000 dwt suezmax tanker Tonos to Greek buyers for a price of $16m.

In the containership S&P sector, a limited volume of deals were reported.

Intermodal, Allied Shipbroking and Anchor Shipbroking all reported that German owner Bernhard Schulte sold two 2009-built 7,241 teu ships Astrid Schulte and Adrian Schulte to Taiwanese buyers for $35m each.

Additionally, Allied Shipbroking and Lorentzen & Stemoco reported that German owner Herm Dauelsberg sold the 2004-built 4,239 teu panamax boxships Silvia to Greek owner Technomar for a price of $12m.