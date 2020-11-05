Weekly Broker: MSC leads boxship buying charge

Containership S&P activities dominate the week’s transactions with many ships changing hands, and freight and charter rates surging.

Geneva-based containerline Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) has embarked on a massive buying spree of secondhand containerships with Splash reporting yesterday the purchase of six German boxships ranging in capacity from from 7,849 to 8,500 teu for an en bloc price of $158m.

Additionally, MSC has reportedly purchased the 2005-built 4,800 teu boxship Baltic East from Sinokor Maritime for $12m while Braemar ACM links MSC with the acquisition of the 5,624 teu boxship Greenwich Bridge . Japanese owner Doun Kisen sold the South Korean-built vessel for $14m.

MSC also reportedly acquired another boxship, the 2006-built 2,490 teu Bomar Hermes , from Norway’s Borealis Finance for an undisclosed price.

Many shipbroking houses reported that Maersk sold its 2008-built 1,022 teu boxship Cap Papatele and Lion Shipbrokers identified the buyer as Hong Kong-based Goto Shipping. The vessel was sold for $3m.

According to Alphaliner, Greek owner Technomar Shipping bought the 5,551 teu Rio Barrow from German owner Ahrenkiel Steamship for an undisclosed price, and Hamburg-based Okee Maritime has bought the 2008-built 1,732 teu Gluecksburg from compatriot owner Brise Schiffahrts for $5m.

The secondhand bulker sale and purchase market saw flourishing activities for yet another week with plenty of sales reported across all sectors. Buyers continue to take advantage of low secondhand price levels to secure tonnage.

According to Alibra’s latest report, capesize period rates moved lower again this week as players wait to see which direction the market will take before deciding their next move while kamsarmax and panamax sectors have been quiet as the Pacific basin suffered from the consequences of trade war between Australia and China and the market for smaller sizes was sluggish as well with falling rates.

Multiple shipbroking house reported that CSSC Shipping sold its 2012-built 176,000 dwt capesize bulker CSSC Wan Mei while Allied Shipbroking and Lorentzen & Stemoco and Intermodal identified the buyer as Singapore-based Berge Bulk. The Chinese-built vessel has fetched a price of $18.3m.

Both Advanced Shipping & Trading and Lorentzen & Stemoco reported the en bloc sale of two 2016-built 63,000 dwt ultramax bulkers, GH Citation and GH Black Caviar . Danish owner Celsius Shipping sold the pair to Oman Shipping for price of $17m each. Oman Shipping is on a sizeable fleet build-up path at the moment, being linked to a host of other ships this week.

Several shipbroking houses reported that Japanese owner Misuga Kaiun sold its 2011-built 56,000 dwt supramax bulker Bright Phoenix to Greek buyers for $11.5m and Allied Shipbroking and Lorentzen & Stemoco identified the buyer as Eco Carriers.

The tanker market remains gloomy with Fearnleys summing up the VLCC scene the best.

“A new week, a new month, alas the same poor VLCC market, with the coming winter looking more Game of Thrones than gain in freights,” the Norwegian broking house suggested.

Intermodal, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Allied Shipbroking all listed the sale of the 2009-built 51,000 dwt MR tanker Atlantic Mirage . US owner Diamond S Shipping sold the vessel to Spanish owner Marflet for $16.3m.

Intermodal, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Anchor Shipbroking all reported a deal in which Bergshav Management sold its 2007-built 106,000 dwt aframax tanker Bergina to Vietnam buyers. The Japanese-built vessel was sold for $17.2m.