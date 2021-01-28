Weekly Broker: No let up in busy start to 2021

Dry bulk vessels continued to change hands at pace this week, despite the spot markets showing some serious corrections.

Several shipbroking houses reported that Taiwanese owner U-Ming Marine Transport has sold its 2003-built 175,000 dwt capesize bulker Cape Mars . The Taiwanese-built vessel has been sold to mainland China buyers for $10.1m.

Multiple shipbroking houses reported the sale of the 2009-built 78,000 dwt panamax bulker Pantera Rosa . Japanese owner Chiba Shipping sold the vessel to Greek interests for $13.5m.

Banchero Costa, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Anchor Shipbroking all listed the sale of the 2007-built 56,000 dwt supramax bulker Mighty Ocean . Japanese owner Keishin Kaiun sold the vessel to Chinese buyers for $8.2m.

Activity in the tanker S&P market remained limited this week in line with the dire projections for the market during the first half of the year.

Allied Shipbroking and Lorentzen & Stemoco both listed the sale of the 2016-built 50,000 dwt MR tanker Navig8 Topaz . The South Korea-built vessel was sold to Norwegian owner Ocean Yield for $30.7m.

Multiple shipbroking houses reported that Japanese owner Hisafuku Kisen sold its 2010-built 48,000 dewt MR tanker Leopard to Greek owner Spring Marine. The Japanese-built vessel fetched a price of $13.2m.

The containership S&P sector continues to be vibrant this week with charter rates at extraordinary elevated levels.

Braemar ACM Shipbroking reported that a Thailand-based RCL has secured the 2007-built 6,350 teu APL Norway at a price of $31.5m after a bidding war.

“Given the prices being put on ships today, we expect further tonnage to come onto the market but the decision between selling and fixing out on a long-term charter will continue to be a difficult choice for owners to consider,” Braemar said in its latest container report.

According to Braemar, a number of 1,700 teu vessels are currently under discussion.