Weekly Broker: Smaller bulk carriers dominate

The flourishing bulk carrier sale and purchase market saw a slight slowdown this week with smaller vessels dominating the market while tanker sales remain subdued.

Allied Shipbroking, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Intermodal all reported that Greek owner Neda Maritime sold its 2008-built 58,800 dwt supramax bulker Kastro , Port Canton and Port Dalian to Chinese buyers. The Chinese-built vessels have fetched a price of $9.5m each.

More than six shipbroking houses listed the sale of the 2015-built 39,200 dwt handy bulker Lentikia . Italian owner D’Amico sold the Chinese-built vessel to German buyers for $13.8m.

The tanker S&P market still lacks support from the chartering market as the crude market has not been able to push for a recovery.

Seasure Shipbroking, Anchor Shipbroking and Banchero Costa all reported that Swedish owner Stena Bulk sold its 2003-built 47,100 dwt MR2 tanker Stena Conquest . The Croatian-built vessel was sold to Chinese buyers for $9.3m.

Intermodal reported an en bloc sale in which Indian owner Great Eastern Shipping sold a pair of 2000-built suezmax tankers [/msi]Jag Laadki|9194983[/msi] and Jag Lateef to Chinese buyers for $12.4m each.

In the secondhand containership sale and purchase market, sales activity continues on post-panamax vessels as charter rates firm across the board, according to Braemar ACM Shipbroking.

Braemar reported that Greek owner TMS Dry sold its 2010-built 6,574 teu Miramarin to a European operator for around $27m and the sale marks the owner’s exit from the container market.

Containerline MSC is continuing its buying spree on the secondhand market. Both Seasure Shipbroking and Braemar reported that MSC acquired the 2000-built 2,506 teu EM Athens from Euroseas Shipping for $5m. The vessel has been renamed MSC Malena.