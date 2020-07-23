Weekly Broker: Tanker enquiries dry up

The downward correction seen in the larger size bulker chartering market this past week has not affected buyer’s enthusiasm to acquire secondhand tonnage. However, tanker purchases have all but disappeared in recent days as the market looks set for a tough period ahead.

“A very active week for the dry bulk market, with a remarkable number of units changing hands. The improved sentiment and the current freight rate levels have played a pivotal role in this rising path. Focus was given primarily to the supramax and handysize segments this past week, with of transactions being of these size classes. With second-hand prices softening and the buyer confidence improving, we expect interest to remain vivid, with the volume of transactions likely to be affected by the usual summer lull period,” Allied Shipbroking said.

More than six shipbroking houses listed the sale of the 2011-built 83,000 dwt kamarmax bulker KM Yokohama . Japanese owner Doun Kisen sold the Japanese-built vessel to German buyers for a price of $15m.

Allied Shipbroking, Banchero Costa and Lorentzen & Stemoco all reported that Greek owner Delta International sold two 2011-Chinese-built 57,000 dwt supramax bulkers, Ithomi and Parnon . The vessels are believed to have been snapped up by Chinese buyers for a price of $15.5m in total.

“On the tankers side, it was a quiet week with very few deals emerging. The reported transactions included only product tankers, reflecting the much better outlook held for this sub segment compared to the crude oil market. Prices have also posted some slight corrections, but it seems that this is not enough to attract buyers just yet. However, we expect buying interest to return to the market sooner or later, especially if freight rates start posting gains once again,” Allied Shipbroking noted.

Lorentzen & Stemoco, Allied Shipbroking and Advanced Shipping & Trading all reported the sale of the 2000-built 45,000 dwt MR tanker Faneromeni A . Greek owner, Nick Parashis-led Ancora Investment, sold the Japanese-built vessel to Middle Eastern buyers for $6.3m.

Intermodal, Allied Shipbroking, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Anchor Shipbroking all reported that Danish owner Weco Tankers sold its 2007-built 40,000 dwt handy tanker Kronborg to Vietnamese buyers. The South Korean-built vessel has fetched a price of $12m.

In the secondhand containership sale and purchase market, according to Braemar ACM Shipbroking, enquiry continues to pick up as more buyers feel asset values have hit a bottom, certainly in the larger sectors with charter rates firming slowly.

Braemar reported that the 2009-built 1,011 teu Unisky has been sold by German owner Unitas to Jens & Waller on private terms, presumably to enter a Maersk charter.

Advanced Shipping & Trading reported that German owner Marconsult Gesellscha sold two 2007-built 1,043 teu feeder boxships, Marcarrier and Marcloud , to Chinese buyers for $5.2m each.