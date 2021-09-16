Well-Safe secures North Sea decom contract from Repsol Sinopec

Aberdeen-based Well-Safe Solutions has secured a multi-million-pound contract from Repsol Sinopec to execute the decommissioning of all wells in its Buchan and Hannay fields in the UK North Sea. The contract includes 14 subsea wells with offshore activities planned to commence in 2022.

Well-Safe Solutions will utilise its decommissioning unit, the Well-Safe Guardian . It will be the first time it has deployed its dive system and subsea modular decommissioning riser technology (SMART) system onboard the semi-submersible unit.

Phil Milton, CEO at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Well-Safe Solutions. Our team has worked closely with the team at Repsol Sinopec to develop a contracting delivery model that enables this project to be delivered in a manner that aligns with Repsol Sinopec’s decommissioning strategy, OGA’s decommissioning strategy and Well-Safe’s P&A Club approach. With complete schedule control, this enables us to optimise our efficiencies, retain learnings and deliver a multi-operator, multi-well campaign.”

Decommissioning in the Buchan and Hannay fields commenced in 2017 with the off-station and onshore recycling of the Buchan Alpha platform, which was completed at Dales Voe in Lerwick Shetland, after ceasing production as planned in 2017 after 36 years and almost 150m barrels of oil produced. The decommissioning and recycling of the Buchan and Hannay subsea infrastructure commenced with pre-works in 2019, with the completion of this scope currently ongoing and expected to finish by Q4 2021.