Well-Safe Solutions clinches $30m Neptune Energy decommissioning deal

Aberdeen-headquartered decommissioning specialists Well-Safe Solutions has been awarded a contract by Neptune Energy for the Well-Safe Protector jackup rig to plug and abandon at least four subsea and 21 platform wells in the Dutch and UK sectors of the North Sea.

The one-year firm contract worth $30m also enables Neptune Energy to take up Well-Safe’s decommissioning engineering services if required, as well as the option of up to eight three-month extensions.

The announcement follows on from news earlier in the summer that the Well-Safe Protector will plug and abandon six wells on the Anglia platform in the Southern North Sea for Ithaca Energy, mobilising in autumn 2022.

The 1992-built rig will mobilise for the Neptune contract during the first quarter of 2023 in direct continuation of the Ithaca decommissioning project.