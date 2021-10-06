Well-Safe Solutions wins new North Sea decom contract

Aberdeen-based Well-Safe Solutions has secured a second contract for its decommissioning unit Well-Safe Guardian in less than a month, after landing a multi-million-pound deal with Repsol Sinopec.

The contract is for decommissioning of up to 14 wells on the Banff and Kyle fields in the UK Continental Shelf.

The Banff and Kyle fields, located in the UK Central North Sea, with nine development wells and five exploration and appraisal wells, are due to be decommissioned with activity scheduled to begin in early Q2 2022. The field is operated by CNR International and produced via the leased Petrojarl Banff floating production storage and offtake vessel (FPSO).

Phil Milton, CEO at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “The schedule control provided as part of the Repsol Sinopec contract enables Well-Safe to complete the Banff & Kyle wells during 2022, before returning to Repsol Sinopec with the dive system and Subsea Modular Decommissioning Riser Technology (SMART) system installed, allowing the remaining wells to be completed as part of a continuous campaign ensuring the rig team and associated supply chain partners, optimise our efficiencies, retain learnings and deliver our vision for multi operator, multi well campaigns.”