Westgarth takes over from Denholm at UK Chamber of Shipping

Graham Westgarth, the chairman of shipmanagement and services giant V.Group, has become the new president of the UK Chamber of Shipping.

The maritime industry veteran is taking over from John Denholm CBE, the chairman of family shipping business J. & J. Denholm. “It has been a great honour to lead the Chamber during the last two years. They have been unprecedented years, like no other we have ever faced, but the UK Chamber of Shipping has risen to the challenge and worked incredibly hard with government and industry to protect the UK shipping sector,” outgoing president Denholm said.

Westgarth was previously CEO of V.Group before moving to the role of chairman in 2020. His career has seen him hold several senior executive roles with companies, including GasLog, Teekay Corporation and Maersk UK. Westgarth has also occupied several influential industry positions, most notably as chairman of Intertanko, a position he held for five years.

Commenting on his new role, Westgarth said: “These have been two of the most challenging years our industry has faced, and he has provided strength, direction and outstanding leadership at a time when it’s been needed more than ever. It is my honour to take over from John.

“As I look ahead to my presidency, the future is uncertain with many new challenges presenting themselves. We have all been struck by the terrible scenes in Ukraine and we know this will have an impact on the shipping sector in the months ahead. Then there are the on-going challenges and opportunities associated with decarbonisation and digitalisation. Many changes will take place in the coming years which will have a profound effect, not only on shipping but on the wider world.”