Westshore Terminals seals deal for BHP Jansen potash project

Westshore Terminals and BHP Canada have signed an agreement through which Westshore will provide services to BHP at the Port of Vancouver for BHP’s Jansen potash mine in Saskatchewan if BHP chooses to go ahead with that project.

If BHP decides to proceed with the Jansen project, Westshore will handle potash for BHP for 30 years, to 2051, subject to extension. The agreement requires Westshore to construct the necessary infrastructure at its Roberts Bank terminal by 2026, with BHP funding the construction.

In addition to being conditional on BHP’s positive investment decision on the mine, the agreement is subject to approval by BHP’s board of directors.