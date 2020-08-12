AmericasOperations

Westwood Shipping Lines appoints ex-Maersk executive as new CEO

US conbulk shipping operator Westwood Shipping Lines has appointed Jack Mahoney as the new president and CEO of the company, replacing Guy Stephenson who is retiring after 13 years in the role.

Mahoney spent 21 years working for AP Molller Maersk with his roles including the president of Maersk Line Canada, and more recently vice president of the group’s automotive supply chain and ocean services in North America.

Mahoney will officially start his new position from September 8, while Stephenson will remain at the company in a support role as executive advisor and general counsel.

Westwood is a wholly owned subsidiary of J-WesCo, a holding company formed by a group of Japanese shipping firms with Sumitomo Warehouse Company, a member of the Sumitomo Group, as the majority owner. The company operates a fleet of seven con-bulk vessels, providing container and breakbulk service to and from the Pacific Northwest and North Asia. 

