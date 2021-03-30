What EEXI regulations mean for the global merchant fleet

For those still recovering from the avalanche of conjecture and fear spread in the months ahead of last year’s start of the global sulphur cap, be warned, the likely 2023 implementation of the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) promises to create a far greater ruckus as for the first time all ships - not just newbuilds - will have to meet taxing new environmental criteria.

Just how much of the global merchant fleet will need to make adjustments to their ships ahead of the EEXI de...