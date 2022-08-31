What to look out for when negotiating bunker price volatility: Splash Extra

Bunker prices have see-sawed dramatically this year with owners who invested in scrubbers in the ascendant as the price differential between low and high sulphur fuel oil widened to historic highs.

While prices for shipping fuel have eased over the past three months, there remain many moving parts that can affect prices in the months ahead. The lead story in the August issue of Splash Extra identifies leading indicators for owners and charterers to be aware of in assessing bunker price directions for the coming months, a period of time widely anticipated to remain highly volatile.

Elsewhere in the subscription title there is regular markets commentary on the main shipping sectors, the best of the analyst reports and a regular gauge of what has been driving sale and purchase deals this month.

August’s in-depth feature looks at China’s interaction with the West and the risks of decoupling featuring the thoughts of many famous names in shipping including Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Graham Porter, Lars Jensen and Morten Arntzen.

