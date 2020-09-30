In July, the US Department of Justice was threatening liners over perceived collusion activities, and by mid-September, the Chinese Ministry of Transport had told carriers that transpacific freight rates were too high, shipping capacity was too low and immediate responses to fix it were needed. Splash Extra would like to know exactly when did it become illegal for liner companies to make money?
Splash Extra knows that actors in the liner industry are far from being profitable all the time....
⊗
To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.