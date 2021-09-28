When will the box party end?

As the numbers of ships waiting in line to discharge their load of containers soars, especially on the US west coast, the peak season is delivering like any normal season. Except for the fact that 2021 is anything but normal. The number of ships waiting at the end of September is double that of the start of it. Splash Extra includes the American consumer buying spree in its daily prayers as this outlandish spectacle goes on. Who needs Netflix when you've got this?

