Where is oil demand headed?

Industry outsiders regularly wonder why tanker companies are not performing front-haul voyages only as the rates are so much higher than on any other trades. Some do not get the fact that tankers must reposition to pick up the next cargo. This is especially true in the crude oil tanker sector with next to no triangular options to limit the distance of the ballast leg. Leaving this obvious ignorance aside, Splash Extra notes that even if it were possible to perform laden front-haul voyages only,...