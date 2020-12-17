Which sectors will fare best and worst next year?

Throughout October and November - a period of time when container shipping was smashing records while crude tankers suffered - Splash readers were invited to vote for which shipping sectors would perform best and worst in 2021. With more than 1,000 votes cast, our readers have, by and large, stuck with the status quo, believing current market dynamics will play out over the coming 12 months with containers remaining the best performers and crude tankers’ tough times continuing.
...
⊗
To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.