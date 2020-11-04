Which shipping sectors will perform the best in 2021?

Which shipping sectors will perform the best and worst next year? That’s part of the latest set of questions posed in MarPoll, our regular survey taking the pulse of the shipping markets. Results of the poll will be carried in the next issue of Maritime CEO magazine, due out at the start of next month.

Other topics covered look at newbuild prices, regional environmental regulations and, with nuclear power suddenly sweeping shipping news headlines, there’s a look at what will be the biggest impediment for atomic energy being considered as a viable future propulsion option for shipping.

To vote takes just a couple of minutes and there is no registration. Have your say by voting here.