Why dry bulk shipping does not belong to the public markets

Splash columnist Pierre Aury runs the rather depressing numbers behind top listed dry bulk concerns.

There are plenty of reasons for a private company to list. From the company’s point of view raising capital is the main one. Being able to attract and/or retain staff with packages which include shares and/or stock options is another one. Listing provides as well an exit for early day investors. But what are investors’ expectations when they invest in a listed company? Their expectations can be categorised in mainly two categories: growth and dividends.

Some investors will be looking at making money through the increase in price of the shares of the company in which they have invested while others will expect a steady stream of ever increasing dividends over a long period. A third group of investors will be looking at making money from a mix of capital gain and dividends. Growth and dividends are precisely what shipping, at least competitive shipping as opposed to industrial shipping, cannot offer.

Let us look specifically at dry bulk shipping, which saw a number of IPOs taking place between 2000 and 2015, and see how they have performed for the investors. The following table shows the name of the listed company with the year of the corresponding IPO:

One has disappeared (Paragon), one has delisted (Dryships) and one has re-invented itself into offshore wind farm support vessels (Scorpio Bulkers, today called Eneti). The others are still trading as listed companies. Paragon Shipping’s IPO took place in 2007 at $16 a share. The company filed for chapter 11 early in 2016. Its end of 2015 balance sheet shows an accumulated deficit of $581.5m. In plain English over its life as a listed company Paragon Shipping generated a loss of $581.5m, more than half a billion dollars. Paragon only paid a dividend to its shareholders during the first three years of its listing.

Dryships listed in February 2005 at a price of $18 a share. The company delisted its shares at the end of 2019. Its end of 2018 balance sheet shows an accumulated deficit of $3.345bn. At the time of delisting the shares were valued at $5.25 which is 3.4 times less than the IPO price not taking into account the numerous reverse stock splits that the Dryships shares went through. Dryships went through seven reverse stock splits with a final ratio of 1 for 11,760,000. One share at the time of delisting was made of 11.76m original shares. Dryships did not pay any dividend from the end of 2008 to the beginning of 2017.

Scorpio Bulkers listed at the end of 2013 and got out of dry bulk, to go into wind, changing its name to Eneti in early 2021. Seven years in dry bulk shipping as a listed company. Seven years during which the company accumulated a hefty deficit of $1.458bn. Scorpio Bulkers paid a dividend only for three years out of the seven of its existence.

So that’s three dry bulk companies which were listed for a total of 30 years during which they managed to collectively lose the humungous amount of$5.384bn.

What about the ones who are still in business then? Diana Shipping, which listed in 2005, did not pay any dividend between 2008 and 2021, and as of end of 2021 its balance sheet carried an accumulated deficit of $592.6m.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, which listed in 2005, did not pay any dividend prior to 2021 and had accumulated a deficit of $472.4m as of the end of 2020 and stood at an improved $313.4m at the end of 2021.

Genco Shipping and Trading listed as well in 2005 and did not pay any dividend until 2019 and managed to produce an accumulated deficit just shy of a billion dollars ($968.8m as of the end of 2020 reduced to $786.8m at the end of 2021).

Golden Ocean listed in 2004 and started to pay a dividend in 2017. Its end 2020 balance sheet carried an accumulated deficit of $366.7m, turning into accumulated earnings of $160.1m by the end of 2021.

Navios Maritime Holdings listed in 2007 and paid dividends until 2015. As of the end of 2020 the company had generated an accumulated deficit of $784.6m reduced down to $667.9m by the end of 2021.

Safe Bulkers listed in 2008 and paid dividends until 2015 and resumed doing so in 2022. As of the end of 2020 the company had managed to produce retained earnings of $90m increasing to $253m in 2021.

And finally Start Bulk Carriers, which listed at the end of 2005 and did not pay dividends between 2013 and 2021. At the end of 2020 the company was carrying an accumulated deficit of $996.3m, reduced to $546.3m in 2021.

The following graph shows each company’s accumulated deficit end of 2020 (or at the time of going bankrupt, delisting or moving away from dry bulk shipping) in millions of dollars.

The aggregated losses of this dry bulk shipping exercise in public markets comes in at just shy of $10bn.

So growth and dividends cannot be produced by listed dry bulk shipping companies for growth being the wrong strategy in a cyclical market while at the same time a volatile market cannot produce recurring dividends. Another problem in the way is the clear mismatch between short term reporting required from listed companies versus one of the core features of dry bulk shipping market which is its huge volatility.

This begs the question of the driver(s) behind the listing of such companies? Perhaps it is to be found in the little advertised dual role of a CEO of a listed company: not only is he or she the chief executive officer of the company but his or her own chief enrichment officer as well.