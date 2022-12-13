Why the orderbook is shipping’s key indicator

It’s that time of year when wise men and women look back on the past 12 months and try to make forecasts for the year ahead. Here at Splash Extra, we save our predictions for the next edition, where we try and interpret our annual visit to a Chinese fortune teller to get their take on what to expect for shipping in the Year of the Rabbit. Does the past year provide any accurate pointers to the future for shipping or the world at large? Perhaps the unexpected events of the past 12 months and the...