Wildfires bring train service to and from Canada’s Port of Vancouver to a stop

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 6, 2021
About 200 fires are currently burning across the province of British Columbia on Canada’s Pacific coast. Two-thirds of the fires are classified as out of control.

In an operations update sent to stakeholders on Monday, the Port of Vancouver, Canada’s largest port, said that all rail service into and out of the Port of Vancouver has been halted as a result of the wildfires. The communication noted that “there are a large number of trains waiting to arrive” at the port.

CN Rail and CP Rail “are working closely with Transport Canada and onsite inspectors to determine the necessary steps to resume safe rail operations,” according to the notice.

The train stoppages are expected to impact terminal operations at the port.

In a notice to customers, CP Rail said customers should continue to expect delays. The railway has issued embargoes for the B.C. interior to manage traffic into the area.

The fires have also forced the closure of a number of major roads in the province.

