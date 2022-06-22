EuropeOperations

Wilhelmsen buys cargo hold cleaner Stromme

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 22, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Wilhelmsen

Diverse Norwegian maritime group Wilhelmsen has entered into an agreement with Seven Seas to acquire 100 % of their shares in Stromme.

When established in 1971, Stromme became the first specialised cargo hold cleaning company in the marine industry. Stromme will retain its brand and operate as a fully owned subsidiary of Wilhelmsen Ships Service.

“Stromme has been focusing on cargo hold cleaning only, we have a good concept and have decided to stick to it,” said Stromme general manager, Ane Fosseng.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 22, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button