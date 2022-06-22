Wilhelmsen buys cargo hold cleaner Stromme

Diverse Norwegian maritime group Wilhelmsen has entered into an agreement with Seven Seas to acquire 100 % of their shares in Stromme.

When established in 1971, Stromme became the first specialised cargo hold cleaning company in the marine industry. Stromme will retain its brand and operate as a fully owned subsidiary of Wilhelmsen Ships Service.

“Stromme has been focusing on cargo hold cleaning only, we have a good concept and have decided to stick to it,” said Stromme general manager, Ane Fosseng.