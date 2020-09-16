Wilhelmsen buys into offshore wind vessel firm Edda Wind

Norway’s Wilhelmsen has sailed into the offshore wind sector with the acquisition of a 25% stake of Østensjø’s offshore wind company, Edda Wind.

Edda Wind, formed in 2018, owns and operates service operation vessels supporting offshore wind farm construction and maintenance. It currently has two vessels on the water and a further four on order, with two of the newbuilds already committed with long-term charters.

Thomas Wilhelmsen, CEO of Wilhelmsen, commented: “The Wilhelmsen group’s strategy is very clear, to further expand into renewables, by working together with partners, and leveraging our expertise and assets. So, finding an opportunity like this to work with Østensjø and invest in Edda Wind, a growing company, rapidly expanding its fleet with future-focused emission free vessel technologies is ideal.”

Wilhelmsen also has an option to buy another 25% stake in Edda Wind before June 2021.