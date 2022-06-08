Wilhelmsen debuts rebranded agency division at Posidonia

Wilhelmsen debuted a rebranded, repurposed agency division at Posidonia yesterday. Wilhelmsen Port Services expands the remit of the traditional port agent, featuring an incubator among other new assets.

Greater efficiency in port, a new approach to port call management as well as biofouling monitoring to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are some of the features customers can expect.

“With the establishment of Wilhelmsen Port Services we are taking a long and hard look at the port value chain to see where we can play a bigger role, and we are really looking forward to developing a truly unique port services offering”, said Neal de Roche, president of Wilhelmsen Port Services.

Wilhelmsen Ships Service, the group’s ship agency, has been folded into the new Port Services division.