Wilhelmsen Ship Management shifts dry bulk JV from Cyprus to Athens

September 8, 2021
Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM) has decided to relocate its joint venture, Diana Wilhelmsen Management from Cyprus to Athens.

“We have seen an increase in the appetite for third party shipmanagement in the Greek market. With the new strategic location, we are in a better position to strengthen our relationship with current owners and potential clients,” said Carl Schou, CEO and president of WSM.

DWM is a 50-50% joint venture with Diana Shipping. Established in 2015, DWM provides third-party shipmanagement services in commercial and technical management of dry bulk vessels.

