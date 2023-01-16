Wilhelmsen takes over tank and cargo hold cleaning specialist Navadan

Norwegian maritime group Wilhelmsen is taking over Danish tank and cargo hold cleaning specialist Navadan.

Navadan was established in 1995. Peter Krogh, who joined in 2006, bought the company in 2011 with a strategy to grow the business by entering the dry bulk market.

“I have this last period considered options on how to build Navadan even stronger for the future. One of these options have been to have another maritime player take over the ownership, offering both complementary competencies and distribution, as well as funding to invest in future growth. I see no better fit for this than Wilhelmsen Ships Service with their global maritime network,” said Krogh.

The Taastrup-based company will retain its brand and operate as a fully owned subsidiary of Wilhelmsen Ships Service after the completion of the transaction, expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Kjell André Engen, president of Wilhelmsen Ships Service, added: “Navadan have built a strong position as experts within their field. In addition, we really like their way of operating with short lead times and quick deliveries supported by a network of toll blenders. This is a highly complementary match for us, and I am really looking forward to completing this transaction to keep growing both companies together.”