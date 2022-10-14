EuropeOperationsPorts and LogisticsTech

Wilhelmsen to acquire Vopak Agencies

Wilhelmsen Port Services has entered into an agreement with Vopak to acquire 100% of Vopak Agencies and 50% of software firm Diize.

Vopak Agencies has a strong track record within both hub services and port agency within the tanker segments in northwest Europe.

The completion of the transaction is expected to close later in the fourth quarter of this year. Vopak Agencies will transfer to Wilhelmsen Port Services once the deal is completed, while Diize continues as a joint venture between Wilhelmsen and Vopak Ventures.

Neal de Roche, president of Wilhelmsen Port Services, commented: “This opportunity came at a perfect time for us. With our ambitious growth strategy, expansion of services in the port value chain and recent rebranding in place, joining forces with Vopak Agencies and Diize ticks all the boxes.”

