Wiljanen to take the helm at Gasum

Finland-headquartered Gasum has appointed Mika Wiljanen as the company’s new chief executive officer. Wiljanen will take up the position on March 1, 2022.

Wiljanen has served as CEO of St1 Oy since 2010, since when he has driven the company towards renewable energy solutions. At the same time, he has also served St1 in other senior positions in the Nordics, including as CEO of St1 Norge and St1 Finance Oy.

“Mika’s long, international career and strong track record in developing companies in different market areas convinced the board of directors that he is the right person to take Gasum’s strategy forward. Looking ahead, Gasum aims to respond to the growing demand for gas and biogas in industry, maritime and road transport, and to provide our customers with solutions to reduce their climate impacts,” said Elina Engman, chairperson of Gasum’s board of directors.

In September, Gasum appointed its CFO, Kai Laitinen, as interim CEO after Johanna Lamminen stepped down from the position she had held since 2014.