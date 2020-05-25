Wilson and Arkon strike deal to form European short sea shipping giant

Norway’s Wilson and Germany’s Arkon Shipping have signed a deal to form Europe’s largest short sea shipping company.

The deal sees Wilson take around 20 dry bulk carriers on a long-term lease from Arkon, including their Hanse Eco newbuildings due for delivery in 2022. Wilson will also take on all contracts and client commitments currently performed by Arkon.

Arkon will become part of Wilson’s chartering system under an exclusive commercial representation agreement and handle export fixtures for the whole Wilson fleet in the Mediterranean.

“A larger system and market organization will increase efficiency, reduce overall ballast, improve opex and extend the European shipping network in line with the expansion strategy of the Wilson Group. This agreement will secure capacity, strengthen the logistic systems, and provide security for the clients. The combined logistic systems will also be better prepared to meet new and stricter environmental requirements from the European industry going forward,” Wilson said in a statement on Olso Bors.

The combination agreement, which is subject to the relevant approvals, will see Wilson’s fleet expand to more than 130 ships.