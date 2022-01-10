Wilson takes 11 Arkon bulkers

Norway’s Wilson has snapped up 11 bulk carriers it runs under an earlier deal struck with Germany’s Arkon Shipping.

The deal saw the Oslo-listed firm take around 20 bulkers on a long-term lease from Arkon, including all contracts and client commitments performed by the German owner.

Wilson noted that the Arkon agreement will continue, with the exception of 11 unnamed ships that will go from being on a time charter basis to being owned by the company. The ships should be taken over continuously in 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The reason for the purchase is to secure the tonnage long-term on good terms in a strong market,” the company said.

Wilson’s deal with Arkon almost two years ago established Europe’s largest short-sea shipping company. In October last year, the company further bolstered its market position with six bulkers from Rhenus Maritime Services. Following the acquisitions, Wilson will operate a fleet of more than 130 ships, of which almost 110 are owner-controlled.