Wind-assisted boxship project moves ahead

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 9, 2021
Zéphyr & Borée

Zéphyr & Borée has received an approval in principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas, which provides testing, inspection and certification services globally, for an open-top 1,800-teu containership that demonstrates the feasibility of using wind-propelled wing-sails on this type of vessel.

The 185-meter-long container vessel is equipped with shaft generators and a heat-recovery system that minimize fuel consumption. Its propulsion system is augmented by eight thick, asymmetrical wing-sails, provided by CWS (Computed Wing Sail), that can be steered to catch port and starboard winds, and adjust themselves automatically depending on wind conditions. The system is compliant with IMO Tier III standards.

The AiP confirms the design’s compliance with the most recent Bureau Veritas notations, including NR 206 on wind-propulsion systems.

Laurent Leblanc, Senior VP, Technical & Operations at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, commented: “Wind, even if it is not always available, is a serious option to help decarbonize the shipping industry. Wind-propulsion systems can play a significant role by providing substantial propulsive energy. With this AiP, we are pleased to demonstrate the technology can be applied to containerships, which represent 17.5% of the global fleet (in tonnage).”

Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

