Wind in bulk carriers’ sails

China remains paramount in the bulk carrier pantheon. This is becoming increasingly worrisome for the bulk carrier market, as the urgent issues in President Xi’s in-tray stack up in a year he would have wished would go smoothly as he seeks a constitution-busting third term in office. As the cult of personality builds around him, he must take on personal responsibility for a slowly imploding property market, managing the pandemic, rising energy and commodity prices driving factory gate and foods...
⊗
To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.