Windfarm installation vessel suffers water ingress incident off Jiangsu

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 8, 2020
The 2019-built windfarm installation vessel Zhen Jiang has suffered a water ingress incident off Jiangsu and the operations of the ship have been suspended.

The incident happened when the vessel was doing installation works at an offshore wind farm at Rudong, Jiangsu.

According to the vessel’s operator Zhenjiang New Energy, the cause of the incident is under investigations by the maritime safety authorities and there were no causalities.

The vessel, owned by CSIC Leasing was built by Wuhan Marine Machinery Plant and it just started operations in March this year. 

